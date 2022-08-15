How to Watch Idaho vs. Massachusetts: Stream American Legion World Series Live

Idaho takes on Massachusetts on Monday evening in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series.

The action continues in the American Legion World Series on Monday with the second semifinal, as Idaho Falls, Idaho takes on Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Both teams finished 2-1 in their respective pools to qualify for the semifinals.

Monday night they take center stage as they look to get another big win and advance to the finals on Tuesday. The winner will play either Troy, Alabama or Midland, Michigan in the finals, while the loser will be sent home just short of a title.

How to Watch American Legion World Series: Idaho vs. Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream American Legion World Series: Idaho vs. Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!

Idaho Falls comes into the finals after getting a huge win on Sunday. It was just 1-1 in its first two games and needed to beat undefeated Midland to advance and they did just that, winning 6-1.

Shrewsbury also needed a big win in its last game after it lost its opener 13-1. It was blown out by Troy, but bounced back to beat League City 3-1 and Camden 4-1 to advance to the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.