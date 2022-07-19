How to Watch Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas: Stream Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of The Basketball Tournament tips off with the Gutter Cat Gang taking on Team Arkansas on Tuesday.

The Omaha Region final comes down to the top two seeds in the Gutter Cat Gang and Team Arkansas today. The winner of this bracket will take on the winner of the Wichita Region, which tips off its first round games in three days.

How to Watch Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas Today:

Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Jaylen Barford went for 22 points to lead Team Arkansas to another win and advance to the Sweet 16 of The Basketball Tournament.

In their two games early in The Basketball Tournament, the Gutter Cat Gang defeated the CRU 88-78 and Always US 72-62.

The Gutter Cat Gang is led by Kyle Hines, who played four seasons with UNC Greensboro, where he averaged 18.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for his career.

Since then Hines has traveled overseas to win four EuroLeague championships, while also taking home titles in Germany, Italy, Russia and more.

Team Arkansas won its first two games against Da Guys STL (72-69) and the Omaha Blue Crew (69-63) to get to the Sweet 16.

Sonny Weems, Hunter Mickelson, Barford, Jimmy Whitt and Dusty Hannahs are all Razorback alumni that build out the roster for this team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
19
2022

Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs Team Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
