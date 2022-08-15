How to Watch European Tour, California Basketball Club vs Paris: Stream Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch European Tour, California Basketball Club vs Paris: Stream Basketball Live, TV Channel

Both of LeBron James' sons, Bronny James and Bryce James, play together in the second game of the European Tour today.

The California Basketball Club continues their European Tour today on ESPN2 as they take on Paris, with both of LeBron James’ sons in action. In the first game of this tour, they proved to be an overwhelming combination of athleticism and skill for the European teams, now they look to continue to showcase just that as two of the best high school basketball players for the upcoming season.

The James brothers might be the most lethal mix in high school basketball as the pair teamed up for the first time together on the European Tour with the California Basketball Club:

In the first game, the California Basketball Club lost to London 81-74, but there was a lot to learn and see there from the team.

Bronny finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for the game. He did not shoot well, but his athleticism and team play helped his team while he was on the court despite going 0-6 from three for the game.

His brother Bryce only had four points for the game but had two strong drives and finishes at the rim as he gets used to this level of competition and playing with his brother on the big stage.

Today the team takes on Paris, then finishes the European Tour against Rome on Thursday, both games can be seen on ESPN2.

