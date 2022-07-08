How to Watch Redblacks vs Roughriders: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Redblacks vs Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Roughriders are undefeated at home so far this season and will look to stay that way when they host the Redblacks on Friday night.

In the middle game of the CFL's week five slate, the Redblacks visit the Roughriders on Friday night. This will be the first meeting of the year between the two teams.

How to Watch Ottawa Redblacks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Roughriders come into this game 3-1 on the season, including a 2-0 record at home. Last week, they came away with a blowout 41-20 win over the Alouettes.

Saskatchewan running back Jamal Morrow had a big game for the Roughriders in that one, carrying the ball 16 times for 103 yards and a score. Morrow enters the week as the league's second-leading rusher, with 257 yards on 46 carries in four games.

Defensively, the Roughriders took a strong see-ball, get-ball mentality to the Alouettes. They forced four turnovers, picking off two passes and recovering two fumbles. 

Ottawa heads to Mosaic Stadium looking for its first win of the year. The Redblacks got close last week, nearly completing a fourth-quarter comeback before falling 34-31 to the Lions. Despite the loss, the defense made its presence felt with two interceptions of early MOP candidate Nathan Rourke. 

