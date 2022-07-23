Argonauts vs. Roughriders stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the final game of Week 7, the Toronto Argonauts head west to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Note: This game has been postponed to Sunday and will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

The Week 7 CFL slate wraps up with the second half of a back-to-back. The Argonauts take on the Roughriders Saturday night in a rematch of last week's Touchdown Atlantic game.

How to Watch Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN NEWS

Live stream the Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week's meeting between these two teams was a high-scoring affair, with Toronto coming out on top 30-24. Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 276 yards and two scores, with receiver Cam Phillips catches six for 94 yards and a touchdown. 

With that win, Toronto improved to 2-2 on the season, with the Argonauts in first place in the East Division.

For Saskatchewan, that loss followed a two-game winning streak. At 4-2, the Roughriders are third in the West Division.

The Roughriders have been a very well-rounded team this season. They're scoring 27 points per game, which ranks second in the league. At the same time, their defense allows 21.5 points per game, which ranks second behind the defending-champion Blue Bombers.

This is the lone game on the CFL slate on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and coverage can be found on ESPN NEWS.

Regional restrictions may apply.

