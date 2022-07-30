How to Watch Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

Two of the top teams in the Canadian Football League face off with the defending champion Blue Bombers taking on the Stampeders.

Through seven games, the defending champion Blue Bombers are the last undefeated team remaining in the Canadian Football League's west division. They'll look to stay undefeated when they play a tough opponent in the second-place Stampeders on Saturday night.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

These teams are familiar with each other, having just played two weeks ago. Winnipeg came out on top 26-19 in what was at the time a battle of unbeatens.

Calgary had trouble containing Winnipeg receiver Greg Ellingson in that game. Ellingson caught 11 of the 14 passes that came his way, totaling 152 yards.

However, the Stampeders did have success running the ball in that game. Running back Ke'Deem Carey ran the ball 12 times for 110 yards.

Winnipeg followed that game with another strong defensive win. The Blue Bombers topped the Elks last week 24-10, as the defense forced three turnovers. They're now 7-0 so far.

The Stampeders were off last week, so this will be back-to-back games against the Blue Bombers. After last week's loss, they're 4-1 on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.