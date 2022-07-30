Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the Canadian Football League face off with the defending champion Blue Bombers taking on the Stampeders.

Through seven games, the defending champion Blue Bombers are the last undefeated team remaining in the Canadian Football League's west division. They'll look to stay undefeated when they play a tough opponent in the second-place Stampeders on Saturday night.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

These teams are familiar with each other, having just played two weeks ago. Winnipeg came out on top 26-19 in what was at the time a battle of unbeatens. 

Calgary had trouble containing Winnipeg receiver Greg Ellingson in that game. Ellingson caught 11 of the 14 passes that came his way, totaling 152 yards. 

However, the Stampeders did have success running the ball in that game. Running back Ke'Deem Carey ran the ball 12 times for 110 yards.

Winnipeg followed that game with another strong defensive win. The Blue Bombers topped the Elks last week 24-10, as the defense forced three turnovers. They're now 7-0 so far.

The Stampeders were off last week, so this will be back-to-back games against the Blue Bombers. After last week's loss, they're 4-1 on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012693134h
CFL Football

How to Watch Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

By Alex Barth13 seconds ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
Auto Racing

Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18773190
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR

How to Watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

By Alex Barth8 minutes ago
USATSI_18772906
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rays in Canada

By Phil Watson9 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Timbers at United FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar18 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 7

By Kristofer Habbas35 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

Pacific FC vs. Valour FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth39 minutes ago