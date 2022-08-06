Skip to main content

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

In a battle between the top two teams in the Canadian Football League's East Division, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Toronto Argonauts.

To kick off a Saturday Canadian Football League double header on Saturday, the Toronto Argonauts take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the Rogers Centre. This will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's playoff, when Tiger-Cats knocked off the Argonauts 27-19 to punch their ticket to the Grey Cup.

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Argonauts are 3-3 so far this season. That record is good for first place in the East Division. 

After beating the Alouettes last week, the Tiger-Cats are come into this game 2-5. That has them tied with Montreal for second place in the division entering the week.

The highlight of this matchup will be the Toronto offense against the Hamilton defense. Toronto ranks third in the league offensively averaging 359 yards per game, while Hamilton's defense is allowing 344.7 yards per game, which ranks second heading into the week.

Saturday's game will be something of a tone-setter for both of these teams. This divisional matchup is back-loaded on the schedule, and these two squads will see each other four times over the next five weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

argonauts cfl
CFL Football

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth17 seconds ago
USATSI_18708258
Golf

How to Watch the Utah Championship, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sweden Hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs Sweden: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle8 minutes ago
USATSI_18808366
Baseball

How to Watch West Raleigh vs. Mineral Area (Mo.)

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
USATSI_18825510
Baseball

How to Watch Durham Bulls at Worcester Red Sox

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch 3ICE: Nashville: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs18 minutes ago
imago1012262524h
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC

By Alex Barth20 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Senior League Final: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
USATSI_18785798
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: New Holland 250

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago