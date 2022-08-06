How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

In a battle between the top two teams in the Canadian Football League's East Division, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Toronto Argonauts.

To kick off a Saturday Canadian Football League double header on Saturday, the Toronto Argonauts take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the Rogers Centre. This will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's playoff, when Tiger-Cats knocked off the Argonauts 27-19 to punch their ticket to the Grey Cup.

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

The Argonauts are 3-3 so far this season. That record is good for first place in the East Division.

After beating the Alouettes last week, the Tiger-Cats are come into this game 2-5. That has them tied with Montreal for second place in the division entering the week.

The highlight of this matchup will be the Toronto offense against the Hamilton defense. Toronto ranks third in the league offensively averaging 359 yards per game, while Hamilton's defense is allowing 344.7 yards per game, which ranks second heading into the week.

Saturday's game will be something of a tone-setter for both of these teams. This divisional matchup is back-loaded on the schedule, and these two squads will see each other four times over the next five weeks.

