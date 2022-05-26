Arizona State vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Day two of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament begins with the first elimination game on the bracket. No. 4 seed Oregon will take on No. 8 seed Arizona State with the loser heading home.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

In the first game of the entire tournament on Wednesday, Oregon fell to Arizona 8-6. That comes after the Ducks swept the Wildcats last weekend.

Things got close late in that game on Wednesday. The Ducks had a 5-4 lead through six innings, but the Wildcats scored twice in the seventh to make it 6-5 heading to the ninth. Arizona would add two more insurance runs, and the Ducks did get one in the bottom half but could not fully close the gap.

It was a similar story for Arizona State, which, as the last team into the tournament, took on top-seeded Stanford on Wednesday. After four scoreless innings to start the game, things picked up a bit in the middle frames. The Sun Devils had a 3-1 lead in the sixth, but Stanford scored twice in the seventh and twice in the eighth handing Arizona State a 6-3 loss.

Thursday's elimination game between Oregon and Arizona State will be the fourth meeting this month. They played a three-game series in Phoenix in mid-May, during which the Sun Devils took two of three games.

