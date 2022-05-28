Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan will look to send Iowa on its way home with a win tonight in the Big Ten college baseball tournament.

Michigan and Iowa will meet tonight for a chance to play in the semifinal game tomorrow. After Michigan's big win last night over No. 1 seeded Maryland, its overall record on the season improved to 30-25. 

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan vs. Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines' game last night did not end until after 2:00 a.m., but for those fans who stayed up to watch, it was well worth it. The No. 1 Terrapins were knocked down a few pegs last night in a 15-8 result. The game was 2-1 in Maryland's favor until the Wolverines went up 10-4 by the end of the fourth. Another five runs from Michigan in the bottom of the seventh were too much for the Terps to overcome and their eight-game winning streak was broken.

Iowa knocked off Penn State earlier in the day with an 11-3 win. Despite Penn State getting on the board in the third, a big four-run fourth from the Hawkeyes was enough to put the win out of reach for the Nittany Lions. The Hawkeyes added on insurance runs in the fifth to extend the lead and ultimately win the game and send Penn State home.

With Iowa being the higher-seeded team, it should have the upper hand, but with Michigan's huge win last night, the game is anybody's for the taking.

Regional restrictions may apply.

