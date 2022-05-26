How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs. Rutgers

In the second game of the first round of the Big Ten college baseball tournament, second-seeded Rutgers takes on seventh-seeded Purdue.

Big Ten baseball tournament action continues Wednesday night when second-seeded Rutgers takes on seventh-seeded Purdue. This will be the first time the two schools face each other in 2022, after not meeting in the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers comes into this tournament after looking like the best team in the Big Ten at times this year. The Scarlet Knights finished the regular season 41-14, making them only one of only two teams in the conference to hit the 40-win mark, along with No. 17 Maryland. They finished 17-7 in conference play, one game and a half behind the Terrapins for first place.

To get to this point, the Scarlet Knights were one of the most well-rounded teams in the Big Ten this year. Their .320 team batting average led the conference and their 4.17 team ERA ranked second. They're the only team to finish top three in both categories. Offensively, they also led the conference in runs, crossing the plate 532 times in 2022 — 31 more than the next closest team (Maryland).

Purdue finished the regular season 29-19, with a 9-12 mark in conference play. The number that really stands out though is the Boilermakers' perfect 11-0 record in neutral site games, with this tournament being played entirely in Omaha.

This game features three of the top four hitters in the Big Ten this year. Rutgers' lineup features junior catcher Nick Cimillo and graduate infielder Danny DiGeorgio, who hit .394 and .371 respectively this season. Those batting averages ranked second and third in the conference. Right behind them was senior Purdue infielder Evan Albrecht, whose .370 batting average ranked fourth.

The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the Iowa-Penn State game earlier in the day. The loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game.

