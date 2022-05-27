Skip to main content

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 6: Rutgers vs Penn State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State and Rutgers will battle it out today to stay in the Winner's Bracket of the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers and Penn State will square off in the second round of Big Ten Tournament play after both teams pulled off victories against their respective opponents. Penn State beat Iowa 5-2 in round one to bring its overall record to 26-27. Rutgers knocked off Purdue with a score of 10-3 bringing its overall record to 42-14.

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 6: Rutgers vs Penn State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: Approximately 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the B1G Tournament, Game 6: Rutgers vs Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State put up two runs in the top of the third to take the lead before Iowa cut that lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third. Another three runs in the top of the sixth for the Nittany Lions sealed the deal for the team's advancement despite allowing one more run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Scarlet Knights were able to take an early 1-0 lead after scoring in the bottom of the first, but the Boilermakers overtook the lead in the top of the second with their only three runs of the game. Rutgers tied it up in the bottom of the third to tie it up. Five more runs in the seventh followed by two more in the eighth allowed No. 2 seeded Rutgers to take the victory.

Hopefully the delays are over and these teams can use the momentum from today's wins to bring the excitement in the second round of tournament play.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

B1G Tournament, Game 6: Rutgers vs Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
Approx. 1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
