How to Watch Boston College at Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College and Clemson find themselves in the bottom half of the standings in the ACC and look to start rising when they meet on Saturday.

Boston College (6-8) has dropped five games in a row after a solid start to the season while Clemson (10-6) has lost two of three games heading into today. It has been a challenging start to conference play for both teams, with each having the opportunity to get back on track today.

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Boston College at Clemson online with fuboTV

The Tigers' last win came over N.C. State in a close game behind P.J. Hall’s 20 points and 5 rebounds:

During their five-game losing streak, the Eagles are not playing the best defense of their season, giving up 76.2 points to their opponents and losing by a margin of -9.6 points per game.

Now, in that stretch three of the losses came by five points or less with another by 11 points. They are not getting crushed, just not putting themselves in a position to win in a close game.

Overall this season the Eagles are averaging 67.7 points per game and giving up 65.6 points to their opponents.

On the other side, the Tigers are scoring 73.1 points per game and giving up 66.3 points to their opponents. They are a little more explosive with Hall showing the ability to fill up the stat sheet and score when necessary.

Hall has four games this season scoring 20-plus points and has scored in double-digits in every game this season since his 6-point, 8-rebound outing in the season opener.

College Basketball

