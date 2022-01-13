How to Watch California at Washington

Skip to main content

How to Watch California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 will be on display as California travels up to Washington to try and bring their conference record to .500 in college basketball.

California is 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in their conference, ranked No. 7 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears have lost two games in a row to USC (77-63) and UCLA (60-52). 

Washington is 6-7 through 13 games to start its season. The Huskies are ranked No. 8 in the Pac-12 with a 1-2 record. They are not on a losing streak, but the team did lose its most recent game to Colorado 78-64.

How to Watch California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When the Pac-12 gets together for a game, it is always one that deserves to be watched.

Senior forward Andre Kelly leads the Bears out on the court. He leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. 

The Huskies' top player is in their backcourt. Senior guard Terrell Brown, Jr., leads the team in points and assists scoring 20.7 points per game and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per game.

This game is up for either team to win. They are both evenly matched. It will come down to how well the Huskies frontcourt can handle Kelly and how well the Bears backcourt can handle Brown.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

