Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a multi-week layoff due to COVID-19 cases within the team, No. 21 Providence returns to action on Thursday. The Friars will be at home, hosting Georgetown in Big East action.

No. 21 Providence had won nine of its last 10 games through the start of January and conference play. However, COVID-19 issues within the team caused three straight postponements and forced the Friars off the floor for almost two weeks.

On Thursday night, they return to action hosting Georgetown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center where they're a perfect 10-0 this season.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When the Friars last played on Jan. 8, they beat St. John's 83-73. Graduate guard Nate Watson, who has been the Friars' leading scorer all year averaging 14.1 points per game, scored 22 in that one including 18 in the second half. It was also the 300th career win for head coach Ed Cooley. 

With that win, Providence improved to 14-2 this season and 4-1 in conference play. The Friars are one of just two teams in the Big East with only one conference loss, along with first place 6-1 No. 11 Villanova. 

Georgetown also faced a run of postponements earlier in the year. The Hoyas had their first four Big East games moved, and have been inconsistent since returning. They'll look for a spark Thursday night.

It's an early 5 p.m. ET tip-off Friday night from The Dunk. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Georgetown vs. Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence

2 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

2 minutes ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

NC State, Louisville Face Off in top-five WBB Clash

43 minutes ago
Fowler Rory
PGA Tour

How to Watch The American Express

2 hours ago
college soccer
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lecce

2 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round

5 hours ago
college soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Algeria

6 hours ago
Golf Course
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy