After a multi-week layoff due to COVID-19 cases within the team, No. 21 Providence returns to action on Thursday. The Friars will be at home, hosting Georgetown in Big East action.

No. 21 Providence had won nine of its last 10 games through the start of January and conference play. However, COVID-19 issues within the team caused three straight postponements and forced the Friars off the floor for almost two weeks.

On Thursday night, they return to action hosting Georgetown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center where they're a perfect 10-0 this season.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When the Friars last played on Jan. 8, they beat St. John's 83-73. Graduate guard Nate Watson, who has been the Friars' leading scorer all year averaging 14.1 points per game, scored 22 in that one including 18 in the second half. It was also the 300th career win for head coach Ed Cooley.

With that win, Providence improved to 14-2 this season and 4-1 in conference play. The Friars are one of just two teams in the Big East with only one conference loss, along with first place 6-1 No. 11 Villanova.

Georgetown also faced a run of postponements earlier in the year. The Hoyas had their first four Big East games moved, and have been inconsistent since returning. They'll look for a spark Thursday night.

It's an early 5 p.m. ET tip-off Friday night from The Dunk. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.