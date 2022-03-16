Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 9 TCU Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Seton Hall is set to face off against No. 9 TCU in the first round of this year’s March Madness in San Diego, wrapping up the Big Dance’s first round on Friday night.. The Pirates (21–10) are returning to the field after a first-round loss in 2019, while the Horned Frogs (20–12) are back for their last appearance since 2018.

How to Watch the matchup between No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 9 TCU:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:57 p.m ET

TV: truTV

Seton Hall was one of many teams hard done by the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were in good position to be a top-four seed back then under head coach Kevin Willard, who guided the Pirates to four straight NCAA tournaments between 2016–19. After missing out last year, Seton Hall posted a 11–8 record in the Big East this season to nab an at-large berth.

This is TCU’s ninth time appearing in the Big Dance, with former Pitt coach Jamie Dixon leading the team to two appearances since he was hired in 2016. The Horned Frogs were under .500 in the regular season in the Big 12 at 8–10, but reached the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to No. 1 seed Kansas.

No. 16 Wright State will play against No. 16 Bryant on Wednesday. Whoever wins that game will face No. 1 Arizona. The winner of that contest will square off against the winner of Seton Hall vs. TCU. 

