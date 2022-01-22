How to Watch New Mexico at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

Wyoming (14-2) brings its undefeated conference record into Saturday's home contest against New Mexico (7-11), which is winless through five Mountain West games.

How to Watch New Mexico at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the New Mexico at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Mexico has dropped five consecutive games, last winning on Dec. 21 when it defeated Norfolk State. The team is coming off of an 80-74 loss to Colorado State, with Jaelen House and Javonte Johnson each scoring 18 points in the loss, while KJ Jenkins added 17. But despite shooting 50% from the floor, the Lobos couldn't get it done, as Colorado State shot 51.9% and attempted 26 free throws to New Mexico's two.

As for Wyoming, the team defeated San Jose State on Wednesday 84-69, with Hunter Maldonado scoring 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting. He also added 12 of the team's 14 assists and grabbed five rebounds. Drake Jeffries and Brendan Wenzel each added 15 points to the ledger.

Wyoming won 79-67 when these teams met in February. The Cowboys have won the last two meetings of these teams after the team had previously lost seven of its last eight games against the Lobos.

Regional restrictions may apply.