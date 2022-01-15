Stanford looks to continue rolling in conference as it faces off against Washington in Pac-12 play on Saturday.

Stanford (10-4) has won four games in a row and six of its last seven overall as it is starting to get a rhythm going this season. It has been a more uneven season so far for Washington (7-7) after going 3-5 in its last eight games, dropping to the middle of the pack in the Pac-12 conference.

How to Watch Stanford at Washington today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

The Cardinal pulled out the upset over No. 5 USC behind a strong second half and two 21-point games from Spencer Jones and Harrison Ingram:

The Cardinals have been as impressive as any team in the Pac-12 this season. They are averaging 70.2 points per game and giving up 68.8 points to their opponents so far through 14 games.

They have only played in one game decided by 20-plus points, a loss to Baylor, and only one other game decided by 15-plus points in a loss to Santa Clara. Otherwise, they are always in a competitive battle with their opponents with seven games decided by seven points or fewer.

Much like their women’s team counterparts, the Cardinal are led by a balanced offensive attack.

Ingram is leading the way with 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is complemented by Jaiden Delaire with 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds and Spencer Jones 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Huskies are averaging 69.9 points per game and giving up 72.0 points to their opponents.

The one thing the Huskies have over the Cardinal is a go-to scorer like Terrell Brown Jr. He is averaging 20.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game on 45-23-79 splits this season.

Brown Jr. could be the key to a Huskies upset.

