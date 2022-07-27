How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football Online

Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs look to win back-to-back championships but they are not favored to win the SEC in 2022.

Can the Bulldogs repeat? Kirby Smart is hoping the team can do that. Quarterback Stetson Bennett hopes the Bulldogs will be back where they finished in 2021.

Smart hopes players like McIntosh and Kendall Milton will improve their play and take that next step. McIntosh averaged 5.7 yards per attempt and had 58 attempts last season. Those types of averages could bode well for the Bulldog offense in 2022.

The biggest target on the offense is going to be Brock Bowers. Bowers was a true freshman with 882 receiving yards, 56 catches and an eye-popping 13 touchdowns. Bowers is entering his sophomore year and looking to wreak havoc on defenses. Of those returning on the receiving end, Ladd McConkey had 447 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Georgia lost George Pickens to the NFL Draft and Jermaine Burton to Alabama.

Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Bulldogs were a great defensive team and need to be even better in an increasingly competitive SEC. They will return Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith, who were very productive sack-getters last season.

Georgia has a chance to repeat, but it will be tough with SEC as competitive as it has been.

Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Regional restrictions may apply.