Viewed as the two top HBCU football teams in the country, South Carolina State and No. 15 Jackson State meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday.

How to Watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Jackson State, in its second season under head coach Deion Sanders, nearly ran the table in 2021. The Tigers finished 11-1 and 9-0 in SWAC play. Their only loss was to FBS opponent Louisiana-Monroe in a close 12-7 game. They won the SWAC Championship by beating Prairie View A&M 27-10.

Jackson State's defense was one of the best in FCS all season. The Tigers allowed just 13.5 points per game—the third-fewest of any FCS team—and didn't allow more than 21 in a single game. As a unit, the defense forced 24 turnovers (12 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries), the 14th-most in the FCS.

On the other side is a South Carolina State team that played a challenging non-conference schedule, including two games against FBS opponents (Clemson and New Mexico State). The Bulldogs turned the corner once conference play began and went undefeated, 5-0, against their MEAC opponents.

Like the Tigers, the Bulldogs win games on the defensive side of the ball. Over their final six games, Oliver Pough's team allowed just 17.5 points per game. South Carolina State finished tied for 20th in the nation with 22 forced turnovers (11 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) on the season.

Kickoff on Saturday from Atlanta is set for noon.

