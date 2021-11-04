Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia State at Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana looks to stay unbeaten in conference play when it faces off against Georgia State. The Ragin' Cajuns have a 4-0 record against the Panthers.
    Georgia State (4-4, 3-1) will go on the road on Thursday night for a Sun Belt battle against No. 24 Louisiana (7-1, 5-0).

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Georgia State at Louisiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers have struggled in non-conference play with a 1-3 record, but the team has gotten back on the winning path and enters Thursday on a three-game winning streak that includes double-digit victories over Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.

    Over that winning streak, the team has rushed for 282 yards per game. On the season as a whole, the Panthers rank 16th in the FBS in rushing yards per game. Tucker Gregg has four rushing scores, while Jamyest Williams leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.

    However, Louisiana will be the toughest test for Georgia State in conference play. The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to lose a Sun Belt game, and while some of the wins have been closer than expected, this team is still playing like the conference's best squad. It has run off seven wins in a row since a season-opening loss to Texas.

    Levi Lewis set the school record for career touchdown passes in last week's 45-0 win over Texas State. That shutout win also pushed the team to 19th in the FBS in scoring defense.

    In four previous meetings of these teams, Louisiana has never lost, but last year's game went into overtime, with the Ragin' Cajuns winning 34-31.

