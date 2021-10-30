Texas Tech and Oklahoma have a lot to prove. The Sooners were just moved down in the rankings despite winning last week, while the Red Raiders will be playing their first game after the firing of head coach Matt Wells.

There will be no shortage of storylines when No. 4 Oklahoma visits Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Sooners are coming off a rare event where they moved down in the polls despite winning last week, and they may still be in the midst of an ongoing quarterback search.

On the other side, the Red Raiders fired Matt Wells on Monday after two-plus seasons, making this week the debut of offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie as interim head coach.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

In perhaps the most surprising turn of events last Saturday, Oklahoma was shut out in the first half by Kansas, during what turned into a relatively close game with the Jayhawks. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Lincoln Riley's high-powered offense really got things going to escape with a 35-23 win.

It was just the second career start for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who replaced preseason Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler in the comeback win over Texas earlier this month. Williams completed 15 of 20 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are coming off a game where they blew a 14-point lead and got shutout in the second half by Kansas State, losing 25-24. That loss proved to be the final straw for Wells; although on the whole Texas Tech had been competitive this year. The team was 5-2 coming into that game and 2-2 in Big 12 play.

This Saturday, Oklahoma will be going for a record 10th straight win against Texas Tech, a matchup the Sooners lead all-time 22-6. Last year in Lubbock, Oklahoma beat the Red Raiders 62-28.

