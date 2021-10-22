Colorado College looks for its first win of the year and an upset of Boston College on the road Friday night in NCAA men's hockey.

The Colorado College men's hockey team has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but the Tigers will look to get back on track Friday against No. 10 Boston College.

The Tigers are 0-2-2 after they lost and tied to both St. Lawrence and Union College the past two weekends.

How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Tigers lost to each team 2–1 before bouncing back and playing to a tie in the second games against each opponent. Colorado College used three second-period goals Saturday to salvage a tie with Union.

On Friday, the Tigers will need to up their game as they head to No. 10 Boston College. The Eagles are looking to get back in the win column after a shocking 6–2 loss to Bentley on Saturday.

That loss is the only one of the year for the Eagles as they currently sit at 2-1-1. Boston College had won its previous two matches, scoring five goals in each.

The Eagles have shown they can score, but the defense has some questions after giving up six goals to Bentley.

