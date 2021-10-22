    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado College looks for its first win of the year and an upset of Boston College on the road Friday night in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    The Colorado College men's hockey team has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but the Tigers will look to get back on track Friday against No. 10 Boston College.

    The Tigers are 0-2-2 after they lost and tied to both St. Lawrence and Union College the past two weekends.

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Colorado College at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers lost to each team 2–1 before bouncing back and playing to a tie in the second games against each opponent. Colorado College used three second-period goals Saturday to salvage a tie with Union.

    On Friday, the Tigers will need to up their game as they head to No. 10 Boston College. The Eagles are looking to get back in the win column after a shocking 6–2 loss to Bentley on Saturday.

    That loss is the only one of the year for the Eagles as they currently sit at 2-1-1. Boston College had won its previous two matches, scoring five goals in each.

    The Eagles have shown they can score, but the defense has some questions after giving up six goals to Bentley.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16966533
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky Blue-White Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445 (1)
    High School Football

    How to Watch Windber at Portage

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866711
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16955057
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers at UCF Knights

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16980646
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy