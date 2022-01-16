Two of the best wrestling teams in the country take the mat. It's a Big Ten matchup between Rutgers and Penn State.

This season the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-1) come in ranked No. 14 in the country and take aim at the No. 1 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1) for the biggest win of their season. Both of these teams have the ability to go all the way to the end of the season and raise the championship trophy. This will be a great test for both wrestling teams.

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State in College Wrestling Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

The Nittany Lions not only won their matches with Maryland to start the new year, but shut them out 46-0 in impressive fashion.

This season the Scarlet Knights have only dropped one overall match and that was to No. 22 ranked Wisconsin (14-19) on the road. Wisconsin features the No. 13 ranked Eric Barnett who is 6-1 this season. The junior is one of the best in the country and led his team to a win.

Rutgers is led by a potential freshman phenom in Dylan Shawver, who comes in today ranked No. 31 in the country with a 13-3 record.

The Scarlet Knights could make waves this season, but are also built to be a force for years to come.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 for a reason. This season they are 308-95 overall. They have five matches this season where they held their opponents to single digits, including one shutout.

They are led by senior Drew Hildebrandt who is 2-0 this season overall and will make for a great matchup with freshman Shawver in an experience vs. exuberance mat battle.

