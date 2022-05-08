Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The singles and doubles of the 2022 ACL Bag Brawl commence on Saturday night.

No, the 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl is not airing on ESPN The Ocho. Christmas came early this year and it will be aired on ESPN2 tonight. This is one of the premier events in the ACL for the entire year. This is the third ACL national event of the year as this tournament will be held in Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, right outside of Salt Lake City. 

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

You can stream the 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This tournament runs from May 6-8. The action today will culminate in the Pro Doubles and Pro Singles Finals. For more information on the entire players' brackets, click here

Pro Blind Draw will be the final tournament on Sunday morning. Trey "The Robot" Burchfield won the Bag Brawl singles tournament in Las Vegas last year. It was his first national singles tournament title win. 

What was even more impressive is that he won convincingly against one of the best in the world in Daymon Dennis. Burchfield was only 18 years old when he accomplished the feat. The moral of the story is that with so many players competing in this tournament, anything can happen. 

Don't miss a moment of the finals tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

