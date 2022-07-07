How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 6: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Catch stage six of the 2022 Tour de France on Thursday morning with Wout van Aert still in the lead and an exciting day of cycling ahead.

Wout van Aert retained the yellow jersey despite a crash, but the race tightened up significantly on Wednesday as the 2022 Tour de France heads into Thursday's 140-mile stage six from Binche, Belgium back into France at Longwy.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 6 Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Australian veteran Simon Clarke won his first career tour stage on Wednesday, clipping Taco van der Hoorn at the finish after breaking away from the peloton early. 

Edvald Boasson Hagen was the other rider on the podium in Arenberg at the end of the 98-mile hilly stage on which the riders also had to deal with three stretches of cobblestone.

As for van Aert, who led by 25 seconds entering the stage, he retained the yellow jersey after crashing prior to reaching the cobbled area of the course. The Belgian's lead in the general standings is down to 13 seconds over American Neilson Powless, who was part of the group that broke away early in the stage.

Boasson Hagen is now third, 14 seconds back. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar fell a position to fourth, but cut his deficit to 19 seconds.

Thursday is the longest stage in this year's tour and the first that will finish with an uphill. The route mostly runs along the border between Belgium and France heading southeast toward the first mountain stage on Friday.

Stage six is filled with short, steep climbs, including a category three at Côte de Pulventeux just before the climb to the finish in Longwy. The Pulventeux isn't an endurance test at just about 875 yards, but the 12% incline is just 3.1 miles before the finish.

