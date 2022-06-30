What to Watch in July: Your Streaming Guide to Sports and Entertainment

The ultimate list of summer sports and TV shows to watch this month, from the MLB All-Star Game to ‘The Bachelorette’ and more.

MLB All-Star week kicks off with the 2022 draft, followed by the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game in July.

Wimbledon

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships are taking place at the All England Club in London, with the remainder of the tournament set to stretch through the start of July until the finals take place July 10.

The first week of the tournament brought a shock when Serena Williams fell in the first round, while big names like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain on the men’s side.

How to watch

Live daily coverage of Wimbledon started at the end of June and continues through July 10 on ESPN.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: June 27 to July 10, ESPN

Friday, July 1

Men’s and women’s third Round: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 2

Men’s and women’s fourth Round: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 3

Men’s and women’s fourth Round: Watch on fuboTV

Monday, July 4

Men’s singles quarterfinals and women’s singles quarterfinals: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 5

Men’s singles quarterfinals and women’s singles quarterfinals: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 6

Women’s singles semifinals: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 7

Men’s singles semifinals: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 8

Men’s singles semifinals: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 9

Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 10

Men’s singles final and mixed doubles final: Watch on fuboTV

Tour de France

The most well-known cycling competition in the world, the Tour de France returns on the first day of the month. More than three billion viewers tune in annually as bikers compete for a cash prize of more than half a million dollars.

It features a course of nearly 2,175 miles, split into 21 stages (nine flat, three hilly, seven mountain and two individual time trials). The bikers have two rest days across the 23-day stretch.

How to watch

Live coverage of the Tour de France will begin on July 1 on NBC and NBCSN and continue through July 24.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: July 1–24, NBC, NBCSN

Friday, July 1

Stage 1, Individual Time Trial (10 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 2

Stage 2, Flat (6:15 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 3

Stage 3, Flat (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 5

Stage 4, Hilly (7:15 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 6

Stage 5, Hilly (7:35 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 7

Stage 6, Hilly (6:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 8

Stage 7, Mountain (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 9

Stage 8, Hilly (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 10

Stage 9, Mountain (6:30 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 12

Stage 10, Hilly (7:30 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 13

Stage 11, Mountain (6:15 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 14

Stage 12, Mountain (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 15

Stage 13, Flat (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 16

Stage 14, Hilly (6:15 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 17

Stage 15, Flat (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 19

Stage 16, Hilly (6:30 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 20

Stage 17, Mountain (7:15 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 21

Stage 18, Mountain (7:30 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 22

Stage 19, Flat (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 23

Stage 20, Individual Time Trial (7:05 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 24

Stage 21, Flat (10:30 a.m. start): Watch on fuboTV

2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

A Fourth of July tradition like no other, the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place on Coney Island in front of an expected 35,000 fans.

The contest will once again feature 14-time champ Joey Chestnut, who looks to break his own world record of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

How to watch

Live coverage of the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will begin at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4 on ESPNews.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 4, ESPNews

Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live with fuboTV.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

The event features lineup of performers, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (as part of the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme), Brett Eldredge and Pitbull.

The firework show will last a little under half an hour, with more than 1,900 shells and effects going up per minute.

How to watch

Live coverage of the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4 on NBC.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 4, NBC

Watch the Fourth of July Spectacular on fuboTV.

Big Brother

The longstanding competition show will return for its 24th season.

The cast of people competing each week remains a secret until the premiere, but after that fans can expect the show to air on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights as it has in the past.

How to watch

Big Brother Season 24 will premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on CBS.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 6, CBS

Watch CBS on fuboTV.

The Challenge: USA

The new show The Challenge: USA will air immediately following the premiere of Big Brother Season 24.

How to watch

The inaugural season of The Challenge: USA will premiere at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on CBS.

The show includes 28 contestants from Survivor, Love Island, Big Brother and The Amazing Race. The show will continue to air each Wednesday night.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 6, CBS

Watch CBS on fuboTV.

The Bachelorette

This new season of The Bachelorette introduces fans to a new side of the show, as it features two Bachelorettes rather than the usual one.

In a recent season, the show did have two women stand as the Bachelorette in one season (after one made an early departure), but this is the first time that two will star at the same time.

How to watch

The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11 on ABC.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 11, ABC

Watch The Bachelorette on fuboTV.

Better Call Saul

How to watch

Better Call Saul returns for a sixth season at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 11 on AMC Network.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 11, AMC Network

Watch AMC Network on fuboTV.

The Open Championship

The PGA Tour continues on the heels of multiple player departures as the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf pulls stars like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

Nonetheless, star golfers like Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy headline the field for the Open Championship, which will take place at St. Andrews in mid-July.

How to watch

Live coverage of The Open Championship will begin July 14 on NBC and the Golf Channel. It will continue through July 17. Tee times to come.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: July 14–17, NBC, Golf Channel

Thursday, July 14

Round 1: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 15

Round 2: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 16

Round 3: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 17

Round 4: Watch on fuboTV

MLB draft

For the second year in a row, MLB will be kicking off All-Star week with the first day of the 2022 draft taking place Sunday night.

The Baltimore Orioles lead with the first pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

How to watch

Live coverage of the first day of the MLB draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 on MLB Network.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Sunday, July 17, MLB Network

Watch MLB Network on fuboTV.

MLB Home Run Derby

Last year, Pete Alonso defended his place as Home Run Derby champion to take home the title for a second consecutive time.

Though the eight players for this year’s Derby have yet to be announced, the annual event is sure to bring baseball fans a much-needed night watching the dingers they may have otherwise missed this season.

How to watch

Live coverage of the Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 18 on ESPN.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 18, ESPN

Watch ESPN on fuboTV.

ESPN Films: The Captain

This new ESPN docuseries will air immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 Home Run Derby. The seven-part series chronicles Derek Jeter’s life and career as an eventual Hall of Famer.

How to watch

The new ESPN Film The Captain will premiere on Monday, July 18 immediately following the Home Run Derby.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Monday, July 18, ESPN

Watch ESPN on fuboTV.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB's All-Star week continues with a game between two star-studded rosters representing the two leagues in the MLB (National and American).

The team is unannounced, but the voting is typically the same from year to year: the starters are selected by fans, and then the reserve and pitcher positions are determined by a mix of the commissioner’s office and the player ballot.

How to watch

Live coverage of the MLB All-Star Game will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 on Fox.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 19, Fox

Watch MLB all season long on fuboTV.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.