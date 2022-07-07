How to Watch 'Crank Yankers,' Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The seventh season of 'Crank Yankers; premieres on Thursday night on Comedy Central.

Crank Yankers is back for its seventh season premiering on Thursday night on Comedy Central with back-to-back new episodes from the new season. The Emmy-nominated series is led by creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.

The brand-new season of Crank Yankers will include characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero as well as Carolla and Kimmel.

The show originally premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central. The series was then revived in 2019 for the fifth season and in 2020, the show received its first Emmy nomination for outstanding voice-over performance.

