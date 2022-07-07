Skip to main content

How to Watch Crank Yankers, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The seventh season of 'Crank Yankers; premieres on Thursday night on Comedy Central.

Crank Yankers is back for its seventh season premiering on Thursday night on Comedy Central with back-to-back new episodes from the new season. The Emmy-nominated series is led by creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.

How to Watch Crank Yankers, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

Live stream Crank Yankers, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The brand-new season of Crank Yankers will include characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero as well as Carolla and Kimmel.

The show originally premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central. The series was then revived in 2019 for the fifth season and in 2020, the show received its first Emmy nomination for outstanding voice-over performance.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand-new seventh season of Crank Yankers on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Crank Yankers, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Comedy Central
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch Carter Division Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
crank-yankers
entertainment

How to Watch 'Crank Yankers,' Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18541943
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
1600x900-Q90_af74461b2b784a349162b82a30e185a3
entertainment

How to Watch Press Your Luck, Season 4 Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18646358
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18645811
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy