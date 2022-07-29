NYC Point Gods, a documentary feature exploring New York's finest point guards and the legacy they stamped on the game, airs this Friday on Showtime. It was produced under the banner of 35 Ventures, the production company of longtime NBA legend Kevin Durant.

How to Watch NYC Point Gods Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

The series will focus not just on the legends of basketball themselves, but their outsized influence in the cultural sphere, in fashion, in music and in the wider world of sports.

The film will feature interviews with Stephon Murray, Nancy Lieberman, Rod Strickland and other point guards that came of age throughout the '80s, '90s and '00s while calling New York City their home.

The feature documentary is brought to us from the creative talent that brought to life Jeen-yuhs, the critically acclaimed Kanye West documentary series that was released earlier this year. It is directed by Sam Eliad.

