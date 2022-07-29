Skip to main content

How to Watch NYC Point Gods: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The star-studded documentary heralds a unique place and time in basketball history with NYC Point Gods.

NYC Point Gods, a documentary feature exploring New York's finest point guards and the legacy they stamped on the game, airs this Friday on Showtime. It was produced under the banner of 35 Ventures, the production company of longtime NBA legend Kevin Durant. 

How to Watch NYC Point Gods Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live stream NYC Point Gods on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series will focus not just on the legends of basketball themselves, but their outsized influence in the cultural sphere, in fashion, in music and in the wider world of sports.

The film will feature interviews with Stephon Murray, Nancy Lieberman, Rod Strickland and other point guards that came of age throughout the '80s, '90s and '00s while calling New York City their home.

The feature documentary is brought to us from the creative talent that brought to life Jeen-yuhs, the critically acclaimed Kanye West documentary series that was released earlier this year. It is directed by Sam Eliad.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
29
2022

NYC Point Gods

TV CHANNEL: Showtime
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

mqdefault
entertainment

How to Watch NYC Point Gods

By Iolanda Neto27 seconds ago
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream CFL

By Alex Barth24 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200: Stream Live

By Matthew Beighle24 minutes ago
USATSI_18765950
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
287d553a13504868c3f00d2cb3629dbf326eee47fd31f9b75849befdb20cea10._UR1920,1080_
entertainment

How to Watch The Great Hammerhead Stakeout

By Adam Childs1 hour ago