How to Watch It’s CompliPlated, Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel

Tabitha Brown brings her charm to the Food Network with the series premiere of It’s CompliPlated on Thursday.

YouTube star and bestselling author Tabitha Brown brings her charm and style to the Food Network for the series premiere of It’s CompliPlated. The show explores what it is like to make a meal for a group. Not all meals are made for everyone, but this series will showcase Brown’s experience as a mother, family chef and how she makes meals that her entire family can enjoy despite different likes and dislikes.

How to Watch It’s CompliPlated, Series Premiere Today:

Game Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Brown became famous for her YouTube and other various videos following her journey to becoming a vegan.

In this show, four chefs will compete in rounds with judges advancing them to each round to crown a champion. Maneet Chauhan (Chopped) will be the main series judge, with a rotation of other celebrity chefs and Food Network stars making appearances.

The show will challenge the chefs to make palate pleasing meals for everyone, but under unique circumstances with themes, taking away certain ingredients and making the chefs have to think on their feet.

The series will run on the Food Network from today's premiere through the end of the summer with great meals, challenges and ideas for the home cook in all of us.

