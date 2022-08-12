How to Watch, Stream Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard Live Online

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard is set to premiere on Friday night on STARZ. The three-part documentary series about disgraced Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard examines decades of sexual assault and abuse allegations and was commissioned originally by Canadian broadcaster CBC. The series was produced by Blue Ant Studios. Sarah Sharkey Pearce serves as executive producer of the show alongside Alison Duke, Timothy Sawa, Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn and Sam Sniderman.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard was directed by Deborah Wainwright and features exclusive testimony from key people involved in Nygard's case while also examining the culture that kept allegations of the former fashion mogul's predatory behavior hidden.

Nygard was eventually arrested and charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking in New York in December 2020. The notorious Finnish fashion mogul has denied all allegations and is currently in custody in Toronto.

