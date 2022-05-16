Skip to main content

How to Watch Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under returns for season three Sunday night on the National Geographic Wild channel

Love animals, but also curious about how a zoo runs? Then the series Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under is the one for you.

How to Watch Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: May 15, 2022

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nat Geo WILD

Live Stream Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season Three Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series is a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the Taronga Zoo Sydney, Australia's largest zoo, located on the shores of Sydney Harbour according to abc.com.

The show is a docuseries with each episode running an hour long and is narrated by Australia's own Naomi Watts. 

The series explores what it is like for the 240 zookeepers to take care of and run a huge zoo that has over 5,000 animals on site.

The show debuted in March of 2020 and has been a hit among animal lovers.

The new season will premiere Sunday night on National Geographic Wild with "Five's a Crowd" in which the keepers try to guess how many cubs Mayah the lioness will give birth to.

The first season of the show had 10 episodes, while the second season aired 22 episodes. Season three currently has six episodes with each airing on Sunday night until June 13th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season Three Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Nat Geo WILD
Time
1);15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
