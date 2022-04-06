Skip to main content

How to Watch The Kardashians: An ABC News Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guess who's back? One of America's favorite families. The Kardashians: An ABC News Special will air on Wednesday night.

Nothing is off limits in this special when Robin Roberts interviews Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. Their new show on Hulu is set to premiere on April 14.

The special explores the family dynamic between the Kardashian women, the rise of "Kardashian Inc.," the tension between maintaining privacy and creating a top reality show, and how younger members of the family navigate fame differently.

How to Watch The Kardashians: An ABC News Special Today:

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream The Kardashians: An ABC News Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Going into the interview, the love lives of all three daughters were quite the hot topic. Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker less than a week ago, while Kim has just begun a relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

Long-time fans of the family will likely remember that the Kardashians did a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012. 10 years later, things have changed more than any of them could have imagined. 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was a smash hit when it was on the E! cable network for 20 seasons. It premiered in Oct. 2007 and ended its run on the network in June 2021. It focused on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. 

While the special includes mother Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, the new show will also feature Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both incredibly successful in their own right.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

The Kardashians: An ABC News Special

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18017286
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Blues

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_18013916
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18027906
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_16526743
Womens College Water Polo

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in Women’s Water Polo

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
imago0038883824h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Platense vs. San Lorenzo

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_16898334
College Baseball

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri in College Baseball

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
297762
entertainment

How to Watch The Kardashians: An ABC News Special

By Quinn Roberts4 minutes ago
imago1011058704h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportivo Táchira vs. Palmeiras

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
imago1011018093h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Atlético Mineiro

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy