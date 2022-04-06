Guess who's back? One of America's favorite families. The Kardashians: An ABC News Special will air on Wednesday night.

Nothing is off limits in this special when Robin Roberts interviews Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. Their new show on Hulu is set to premiere on April 14.

The special explores the family dynamic between the Kardashian women, the rise of "Kardashian Inc.," the tension between maintaining privacy and creating a top reality show, and how younger members of the family navigate fame differently.

How to Watch The Kardashians: An ABC News Special Today:

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Going into the interview, the love lives of all three daughters were quite the hot topic. Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker less than a week ago, while Kim has just begun a relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

Long-time fans of the family will likely remember that the Kardashians did a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012. 10 years later, things have changed more than any of them could have imagined.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was a smash hit when it was on the E! cable network for 20 seasons. It premiered in Oct. 2007 and ended its run on the network in June 2021. It focused on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family.

While the special includes mother Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, the new show will also feature Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both incredibly successful in their own right.

