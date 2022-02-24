With the help of her nonprofit organization, Roo Powell exposes and also prevents online child sex abuse. The series premieres on ID on Thursday.

Roo Powell is a woman on a mission to expose just how rampant child sex trafficking is and what kind of tactics people will use to their benefit.

With the help of her nonprofit team, SOSA, she transforms into underage girls to engage with child predators and protect the most vulnerable. This is all the more personal for Powell, who has three children.

How to Watch Undercover Underage Series Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Live Stream Undercover Underage Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This first season consists of six episodes. It originally aired on Discovery+ last year, but it can now be watched by people who do not subscribe to streaming services.

In the series premiere, Roo's persona, Flori, is contacted by "Kevin", an experienced and elusive predator who piques the interest of law enforcement. Flori also receives messages from "Mitch", a man who works in what should be a safe space for children.

While it would be easy to get excited about what Roo and her team have done, Powell more than anything said she feels a sense of relief because these predators will no longer be able to do this.

Powell is an American writer and advocate. She was born in Hong Kong and began writing online in 2010, which led to larger writing and branding projects as well as speaking engagements.

Regional restrictions may apply.