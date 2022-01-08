Skip to main content

How to Watch Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second to last day in the U.S. Championships in figure skating will feature three events today.

There is only one day left after today to make an impression on the Olympic Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. These are not trials today in Nashville, Tennessee, but can and will have an impact on who will be representing the United States at those Olympic games. Overall 16 figure skaters will make their way to Beijing, China with the team being announced in just 48 hours on Monday, January 10th.

How to Watch U.S. Championships today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch U.S. Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There have been a ton of great individual performances this week in the different events in the U.S. Championships in figure skating:

There are three competitions today with the Men’s Short Program starting things off with Nathan Chen looking to continue his success. Chen has won five consecutive national titles and went to the 2018 Winter Olympics. Today could be a sixth straight national title and a second Olympic games birth.

He will be competing against Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Jimmy Ma, Yarolsav Paniot and the rest of the field.

In the second event the Pairs’ Free Skate with three teams eyeing the Olympics, but really two pairs that are on track for a trip to Beijing.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc as well as the team of Jessica Catalang and Brian Johnson are far and away out in front, with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier as a wildcard today.

The final competition features the Free Skate with again, two teams as clear front-runners.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates along with the team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue far and away ahead of the competition, with the former a near lock to win here and go to the Olympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

U.S. Championships

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

figure skating
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating U.S. Championships

18 seconds ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Loyola Chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Bradley at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Tulane in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
UAB Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17463816
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Clippers

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy