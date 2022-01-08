How to Watch Figure Skating U.S. Championships

The second to last day in the U.S. Championships in figure skating will feature three events today.

There is only one day left after today to make an impression on the Olympic Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. These are not trials today in Nashville, Tennessee, but can and will have an impact on who will be representing the United States at those Olympic games. Overall 16 figure skaters will make their way to Beijing, China with the team being announced in just 48 hours on Monday, January 10th.

How to Watch U.S. Championships today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

There have been a ton of great individual performances this week in the different events in the U.S. Championships in figure skating:

There are three competitions today with the Men’s Short Program starting things off with Nathan Chen looking to continue his success. Chen has won five consecutive national titles and went to the 2018 Winter Olympics. Today could be a sixth straight national title and a second Olympic games birth.

He will be competing against Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Jimmy Ma, Yarolsav Paniot and the rest of the field.

In the second event the Pairs’ Free Skate with three teams eyeing the Olympics, but really two pairs that are on track for a trip to Beijing.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc as well as the team of Jessica Catalang and Brian Johnson are far and away out in front, with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier as a wildcard today.

The final competition features the Free Skate with again, two teams as clear front-runners.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates along with the team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue far and away ahead of the competition, with the former a near lock to win here and go to the Olympics.

