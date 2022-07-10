The National Championship of the Women’s Football Alliance is set with the undefeated Renegades (6-0) taking on the Vixen (4-2) for the biggest prize in the sport. Boston is a heavy favorite with the performance they have had all season, with Minnesota coming in as the underdog today.

How to Watch 2022 National Championship: Boston Renegades vs Minnesota Vixen today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Patriots celebrated their sister team as they moved on to the National Championship game again this season:

This season Boston went undefeated in the regular season and followed that with two dominant playoff wins over the Divas (69-32) and the Passion (42-24) to cruise to the championship game today.

Their rushing attack has been unstoppable this postseason and is the primary reason their offense is rolling into the championship.

This season they averaged 53.3 points per game and scored 46+ points minimum in every game while giving up just 14.1 points to their opponents.

Overall for the season, they have given up just 85 total points to their opponents combined, while scoring 69 points in two games this season. Boston is rock solid on both sides of the ball.

On the other side for Minnesota, they averaged 38.5 points per game and gave up just 14.3 points per game to their opponents.

This game should see two very stout and talented defenses take the field, with explosive offenses that can run away with the game against any opponent, or come back from a large deficit.

