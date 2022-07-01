How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel

Eight-time British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton looks for another happy homecoming as the first practice session for the British Grand Prix goes down.

It's been a tough season for Mercedes stalwart Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Formula 1 champion picked up just his second podium finish of the season on June 19 in Montréal but returns to England for the British Grand Prix. Hamilton has a record eight wins in the race, including each of the last three years.

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Date: July 1, 2022

Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Practice 1 for the British Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The first practice session at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, is set for Friday. The current course, retooled in 2011, features 18 turns over the 3.67-mile course built from the perimeter road of the Royal Air Force Silverstone airfield in 1942.

Hamilton finished third in the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago, his first podium finish since the season-opener in Bahrain on March 20. Hamilton is currently sixth in the driver standings, but 98 points in back of leader Max Verstappen. The defending series champion has won two straight and five of the last six stops on the circuit.

There will be a second practice later on Friday and a final testing session Saturday prior to qualifying.

Regional restrictions may apply.