Lewis Hamilton has a strong first day of practice on a circuit he has dominated for a decade as we hit the third practice ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The final practice session for Sunday's British Grand Prix is set for Saturday afternoon (local time) as Mercedes stalwart Lewis Hamilton turned in a solid outing around the 3.666-mile Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. Hamilton has won the last three years at Silverstone and has a record eight victories there overall.

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 3

Date: July 2, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz turned in the fastest practice lap in Friday's second session at 1:28.942, 0.163 seconds faster than Hamilton's best turn around the track. Lando Norris of McLaren had the third-best time, with defending world champion and current driver standings leader Max Verstappen fourth.

The first practice session Friday was hampered by rain, with only 10 drivers taking to the course. Times were much faster later in the day when the track had dried.

It's been a difficult season for England's Hamilton, with just two podium finishes in nine starts, including a third-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 19. Hamilton has a record 184 career podiums and seven world championships but currently is sixth in the standings, 98 points behind Verstappen.

