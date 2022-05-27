Formula 1 hits the streets of Monaco this weekend for one of the series' oldest, most prestigious races. Watch the second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday.

The second practice for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is set for Friday in advance of Sunday's race. There may not be a course in Formula 1 where qualifying is more crucial. The narrow, 2.074-mile course winds through the streets of Monaco with very little room for passing.

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 2 Today:

Date: May 27, 2022

Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 2 for the Monaco Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Of the last 17 runnings of the Monaco Grand Prix, the eventual winner started on the pole in 12 of them. The last to win the race after starting outside the top three was Olivier Panis in 1996.

Max Verstappen won in Monaco in 2021 and has won the last three races on the Formula 1 circuit to take over the lead in the driver's standings. He was the series champion last season.

But he'll have some work to do to catch the all-time leading winner at Monaco. Last year was Verstappen's first Monaco Grand Prix victory. Ayrton Senna won six times on the course from 1987 to 1993, including five in a row beginning in 1989. Graham Hill, a star in the 1960s, won five times, as did Michael Schumacher.

Regional restrictions may apply.