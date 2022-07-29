How to Watch the Hero Open, Second Round: Stream Golf Life, TV Channel

Sean Crocker holds the lead after round one as the Hero Open tees off for a thrilling second round today in St. Andre

The Hero Open is in full swing now that the first round is over in St. Andres at Fairmont. Sean Crocker leads the way after one round shooting nine-under-par through the first 18 holes after eight birdies and an eagle on the day.

How to Watch the Hero Open, Second Round Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

He is followed by a handful of golfers that would love to displace him as the second round tees off.

Ashley Chesters, Adrian Otaegui, Jens Dantorp, Romain Langasque and Ben Stow all shot eight-under-par in round one leaving them one stroke back of Crocker.

Six other golfers are tied at No. 7 at seven-under-par and even that isn't unreachable with three rounds still to go.

This round will be the cut round, though, determining the 60 or so golfers that will stay and go onto rounds three and four fighting for a chance at part of that 1.75 million euro bounty for the tournament.



Jonathan Thomson, David Howell and Jean-Baptiste Gonnet will tee off to start the round today at 7:00 a.m. ET. Crocker and his group will tee off on the back nine first at 7:10 a.m. ET.

