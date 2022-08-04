How to Watch Wyndham Championship, First Round: Live Stream PGA Tour

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship that tees off the first round on Thursday.

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for the annual Wyndham Championship on the Sedgefield Golf Course. This tournament has been held on this course for the past 14 years and all but one year since rebranding to the Wyndham Championship in 2007. This tournament has been called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, KMart Greater Greensboro Classic and the Greater Greensboro Open over the years.

Tony Finau is coming off a win last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his second win of the season this year on the PGA Tour after shooting 26-under-par.

Entering today, the favorites to win this tournament are Shane Lowry and Will Zalatoris (+1200) with Sungjae Im and Billy Horshel (+1400) also in the mix.

They also come in as three of the top-ranked golfers in the field (Lowry is the seventh-ranked golfer in the field) as they attempt to win to gain more points in the FedEx Cup standings this season.

Defending champion Kevin Kisner (+4000) has strong underdog odds as well after winning last season in a six-way playoff with Branden Grace, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Na, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan.

Other golfers in the field this week include Tyrrell Hatton (+3000), Justin Rose (+4000), Keith Mitchell (+4000), Webb Simpson (+2000) and Mark Hubbard (+7000).

This is historically a very competitive tournament with only three golfers winning by three or more strokes since 2004 and three playoff finishes, including last year.

