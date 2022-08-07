Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Championship, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The final round of the Utah Championship tees off Sunday afternoon with Mark Anderson in the lead at 16-under-par.

The final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank comes live on Sunday from Farmington, UT starting on The Golf Channel. 

Mark Anderson will be looking to hold onto his lead as he comes into the final round with a one shot lead over three golfers. Anderson has shot a 16-under-par after three rounds and is ahead of Pierceson Coody, Harrison Endycott and Pontus Nyholm by just one shot. The trio are all sitting at 15-under-par, but eight golfers are right behind them at 14-under-par. It is a bunched up group at the top and it is anyones tournament to win on Sunday.

How to Watch Utah Championship, Final Round Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Utah Championship, Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Anderson has steadily improved over the three rounds as he has shot a 67, 66 and 64. Saturday's 64 was one of the best scores of the day and helped him move into the top spot.

Coody and Endycott both shot a 63 on Saturday for the best score of the day and are lurking to take over the top spot if Anderson stumbles.

