How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Golf, Round of 16: Stream Live, TV Channel

The round of 16 for the U.S. Women’s Amateur golf championship continues on Thursday.

After a morning and afternoon session kicking off the round of 64 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur tournament, the field is paired down to the final 16 golfers. After today’s pairings, the tournament will be down to the quarterfinals which take place tomorrow ahead of the weekend with the semifinals and championship rounds. The first two rounds saw plenty of upsets and exciting matches, as the best young golfers in the sport look to win an amateur championship this week.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Golf, Round of 16 Today:

Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream U.S. Women's Amateur Golf, Round of 16 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The round of 64 saw the top ranked player in the field, Lantana Stone. several great matches and highlights from the first day also took place.

In one of the most memorable and historic moments in amateur golf history, 13-year-old Alice Zhao was the youngest player in the tournament’s history to be a medalist after shooting a 10-under-par through 36 holes.

Zhao tied with Stone and Laney Frye at 10-under-par as the young amateur golf star made a huge splash in an event where she is the youngest player in the field.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
