How to Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round: Watch Golf Live, TV Channel

The action continues on the Korn Ferry Tour as the Pinnacle Bank Championship enters the second round today.

The 23rd tournament on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour enters the second round today from Omaha, Nebraska with Phillip Knowles in the lead. Knowles was able to snare a one-stroke lead over the field after one round of play, with three others tied in second place all in contention entering today. This tournament has a huge impact on the standings and the potential for these golfers to earn their PGA Tour Cards at the end of the year.

How to Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Akshay Bhatia is tied for 14th place entering the second round just three strokes back of the lead and is no stranger to winning this season after The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic to start the season:

In the first round, Knowles built out his lead behind seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to get to six under par overall. He was in full control of his stroke all day on Thursday, especially early with four birdies in five holes early on the front nine.

Behind him in second place are Roddy Shelton, Andrew Yun and Taylor Montgomery all tied at five under par.

All three golfers shot five under par with six birdies and one bogey each, keeping the pace well with Knowles just one stroke back. The difference is just one birdie for the four golfers at the top of the leaderboard.

Entering today, Montgomery is in eighth place in the standings while Shelton is in 10th place in the 25 Standings, where those golfers will receive their PGA Tour Cards at the end of this season.

Yun and Knowles are far outside the 25 currently, in 88th and 62nd place at the start of this tournament.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round: Watch Golf Live, TV

