Skip to main content

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The final round of the Boeing Classic tees off with Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for the lead on Sunday.

In a display of why he is one of the best in PGA Champions Tour history, Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 64 in the second round to grab a share of the lead entering the final round of the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington. He is tied with Billy Andrade at 10-under-par, two strokes ahead of the rest of the field entering the final round today.

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream Boeing Classic, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jimenez has two wins this season, with the last coming back in February at the Cologuard Classic where he had some amazing moments.

Jimenez had a solid first round and found himself just a few strokes off the lead. Then, in the second round, he stole the show by shooting a 64 with eight eight birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard.

For Andrade, he went for seven birdies and one bogey in the second round to keep pace with Jimenez at the top of the leaderboard.

Tied just two strokes back at eight-under-par are Gene Sauers, Stephen Ames and K.J. Choi.

Four more are just three strokes back at seven-under-par in David McKenzie, Darren Clarke, Joe Durant and Steven Alker.

Jimenez has won two tournaments already this season with nine Top 10 finishes to add to his career on the PGA Champions Tour, where he has 12 total wins for his career.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Boeing Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18868646
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Giants: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
USATSI_18362769
Golf

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL

How to Watch Vikings at Raiders: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas23 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Asia-Pacific: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago