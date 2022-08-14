How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The final round of the Boeing Classic tees off with Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for the lead on Sunday.

In a display of why he is one of the best in PGA Champions Tour history, Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 64 in the second round to grab a share of the lead entering the final round of the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington. He is tied with Billy Andrade at 10-under-par, two strokes ahead of the rest of the field entering the final round today.

Jimenez has two wins this season, with the last coming back in February at the Cologuard Classic where he had some amazing moments.

Jimenez had a solid first round and found himself just a few strokes off the lead. Then, in the second round, he stole the show by shooting a 64 with eight eight birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard.

For Andrade, he went for seven birdies and one bogey in the second round to keep pace with Jimenez at the top of the leaderboard.

Tied just two strokes back at eight-under-par are Gene Sauers, Stephen Ames and K.J. Choi.

Four more are just three strokes back at seven-under-par in David McKenzie, Darren Clarke, Joe Durant and Steven Alker.

Jimenez has won two tournaments already this season with nine Top 10 finishes to add to his career on the PGA Champions Tour, where he has 12 total wins for his career.

