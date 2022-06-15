How to Watch Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 16-19, Phil Mickelson will look to improve upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +11 and finished 62nd at Torrey Pines (North).
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Mickelson's Statistics
- Mickelson has finished below par five times over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Mickelson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+7
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
36
-7
$32,608
August 26-29
BMW Championship
66
-1
$19,475
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
