How to Watch Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Phil Mickelson acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 16-19, Phil Mickelson will look to improve upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +11 and finished 62nd at Torrey Pines (North).

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Mickelson's Statistics

Mickelson has finished below par five times over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mickelson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +3 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +7 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 30 -14 $108,000 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship 36 -7 $32,608 August 26-29 BMW Championship 66 -1 $19,475

