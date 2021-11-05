Georgia high school football is about as talented and exciting as any state in the country, especially with this matchup.

The high school football season is winding down and inching towards the playoffs, so every game for teams like the undefeated Appling County Pirates (9-0) and Pierce County Bears (7-2) counts.

These two teams have been outstanding on both ends of the field all season and find themselves ranked in the Top 80 of the state.

How to Watch Pierce County at Appling County Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WSAV-Savannah, GA)

Live Stream Pierce County at Appling County on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pierce County has a few blemishes on its record this season but is a team that has championship DNA.

Between the two teams, Appling County (No. 53) has been rolling on a level that is not common. This season it is not only undefeated, but in its nine wins, the team has given up double-digit points only once (10 points to South Effingham), meaning the Bears have not allowed more than one trip to the end zone to every opponent.

Overall Appling County is averaging 39.0 points per game and giving up 7.1 points to opponents, a +31.9 point differential.

The closest game on the calendar for Appling County was a 24-7 win over Tift County which has been the only team thus far to hold the Pirates to less than 33 points in a game.

On the other side, Pierce County (No. 78) is a team that had state championship aspirations. That might be off the table, but the team is still a tough opponent. Both of its losses came by a single score.

Regional restrictions may apply.