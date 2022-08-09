How to Watch Czechia vs. Slovakia: Stream IIHF World Junior Championship Hockey

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off on Tuesday when Czechia and Slovakia face off at Rogers Place in Canada.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be the 46th edition of the international hockey competition and is scheduled to run from August 9 through August 20. The tournament will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and was originally scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021 through January 5, 2022, but was canceled due to COVID-19 positives within the participating teams. On Tuesday, Czechia and Slovakia meet at Rogers Place in the first match of Group A action at the competition. The other teams in the group are Canada, Finland and Latvia, while Group B is comprised of the U.S., Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Czechia vs. Slovakia Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Following the match against Slovakia on Tuesday, Czechia will go on to face Finland, Canada and Latvia to round out the country's action in Group A. Slovakia, meanwhile, will face Canada, Latvia and Finland in that order.

