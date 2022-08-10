How to Watch Germany vs. Austria, 2022 IIHF Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship continues on Wednesday when Germany and Austria face off at Rogers Place.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 46th edition of the international hockey competition, began on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will run all the way through Saturday, Aug. 20.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Germany vs. Austria Today:

Game Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The inaugural match of the tournament was disputed between Czechia and Slovakia, with the former winning 5-4 thanks to goals from Matyas Sapovaliv, Martina Rysavy, Gabriel Szturc, Michal Gut and Jan Mysak in Group A action.

Group B action, meanwhile, began with the game between the United States and Germany on Tuesday, with Germany then having to face Austria the following day on Wednesday in the Germans' second match of the group stage.

Following the match on Wednesday against Austria, Germany will go on to face Switzerland on Saturday and Sweden on Monday to close out the team's action in Group B.

Austria, meanwhile, will go on to face Sweden on Friday, the U.S. on Saturday and Switzerland on Monday to finish the team's action at Rogers Place.

