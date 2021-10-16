    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch British Champions Day: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The finale of the British horse racing season takes place Saturday at Ascot Racecourse.
    Saturday's British Champions Day will serve as the culmination of this year's British flat racing schedule, with six races taking place at Ascot Racecourse.

    How to Watch British Champions Day:

    Race Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Race Time: 8 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the British Champions Day on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    First is the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, which will feature last year's winner, Trueshan, as well as former champion Stradivarius. Baron Samedi and Hamish are the other horses to look out for in this one.

    That race will be followed by the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes. That event feels more wide open, with Art Power, Kinross, Dragon Symbol, Minzaal and Rohaan all in the mix.

    The third race of the day is the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, which features a smaller field of eight horses. Snowfall enters as the clear favorite after winning the Epsom Derby. If any horses can pull off the upset, Albaflora and Eshaada are the best bets.

    After that comes the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Palace Pier, who finished third in last year's event and is undefeated this season, should be considered the favorite, but The Revenant, Baaeed and Alcohol Free are all contenders as well. 

    Then comes the QIPCO Champion Stakes, with Mishriff entering as the favorite. Addeybb, Adayar and Dubai Honour will all have strong shots to win as well.

    The final race of the day is the Balmoral Handicap. Favorite Sunray Major drew the 20 post for this race, which could be a little worrisome for the horse that won at this course two weeks ago. Could Aldaary or Nugget pull off the upset?

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing

    How to Watch British Champions Day

