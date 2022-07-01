The National High School Girl's Lacrosse Showcase is down to two teams and you catch the final on ESPN U at 6 pm EST

The top girl's high school lacrosse teams have been on display this week and Friday a champion will be crowned in the National High School Lacrosse Showcase.

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals Today:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals: Start your free trial today!

The semifinals will take place Friday morning with the finals taking place Friday night and one lucky team taking home the prestigious trophy.

The finals will be a battle between the winner of ABC (PA) and Lions (MD) taking on the winner of Rowdy Red (MD) and Stoneridge (MD).

The four teams have battled through round-robin matches and then through the tournament and will have earned the right to play for the championship.

The championship match will take place live from Blandair Regional Park in Columbia, MD and will give the teams a chance to be broadcast on national television on ESPN U.

The tournament is one of the best tournaments in the country and gives the teams exposure they wouldn't normally get.

According to nhsls.com, the National High School Lacrosse Showcase (NHSLS) was created to allow high school teams across the country to compete that most likely would not meet during the spring season and for the players to receive recruiting exposure.

It is a great event for these girls to participate in and Friday one team will get the ultimate prize.

Regional restrictions may apply.