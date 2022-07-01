Skip to main content

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National High School Girl's Lacrosse Showcase is down to two teams and you catch the final on ESPN U at 6 pm EST

The top girl's high school lacrosse teams have been on display this week and Friday a champion will be crowned in the National High School Lacrosse Showcase.

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals Today:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals: Start your free trial today!

The semifinals will take place Friday morning with the finals taking place Friday night and one lucky team taking home the prestigious trophy.

The finals will be a battle between the winner of ABC (PA) and Lions (MD) taking on the winner of Rowdy Red (MD) and Stoneridge (MD).

The four teams have battled through round-robin matches and then through the tournament and will have earned the right to play for the championship.

The championship match will take place live from Blandair Regional Park in Columbia, MD and will give the teams a chance to be broadcast on national television on ESPN U.

The tournament is one of the best tournaments in the country and gives the teams exposure they wouldn't normally get.

According to nhsls.com, the National High School Lacrosse Showcase (NHSLS) was created to allow high school teams across the country to compete that most likely would not meet during the spring season and for the players to receive recruiting exposure.

It is a great event for these girls to participate in and Friday one team will get the ultimate prize.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch York United at FC Edmonton: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18595032
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180: Qualifying

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USFL
USFL Football

Missing the NFL? Here's How to Watch Football This Weekend With USFL

By Claire Kuwana1 hour ago
May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour John Deere Classic: Second Round

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants: Live Stream, TV

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sylvia Fowles and Candace Parker
SI Guide

League-Leading Aces Take on the Lynx

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy